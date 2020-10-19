Xiaomi is all set to achieve a new milestone of success with its all new 80W wireless charging method, which was introduced today in a blog post.

This 80W wireless technology can charge a 4000mAh battery up to 10% in 1 minute, 50% in 8 minutes and 100% in a maximum of just nineteen minutes.

With charging speeds like that, this 80W wireless technology has the potential to match up with the seemingly perpetual innovation in smartphones, and might just be the best charging technology we have ever seen in smartphones. From OnePlus 8 Pro to Apple’s new MagSafe chargers for iPhone 12, Xiaomi has its eye set on all the major competitors in the market, and with its affordable prices, it might just get the win over other, more acclaimed brands.

Over the years, Xiaomi has slowly started evolving into more of an OEM doing credible R&D, rather than name-stamping China-built phones. In battery tech specifically, Xiaomi has achieved significant results. Its flagship Mi 10 Ultra smarpthones, comes with 50W wireless technology and can fully charge its 4500mAh battery in mere 40 minutes, and competes with some of the fastest charging phones on the market.

Oppo too recently launched a 65W solution that can charge a 4000mAh battery in 30 minutes. Shipping is yet to be confirmed on the commercial scale. Thus, before its sibling from mainland China could take away its throne, Xiaomi is already stepping up to the challenge.

The company did not give an exact shipping date. However, Xiaomi is known for releasing phones with high wireless power specs, and thus, the launch of the new technology should not be too far off.