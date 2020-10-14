Oneplus, staying true to its catchphrase, never settles, literally. The company, after announcing a flagship earlier this year, is back at announcing yet another flagship. The Chinese smartphone brand, whose co-founder Carl Pei BTW just resigned, has now launched OnePlus 8T 5G. And even though it makes no logical sense to unveil 2 flagships in a span of 6 months, it does keep your cash registers ringing. The company announced the OnePlus 8T 5G at a virtual event, and the device is sure to disrupt the massively flooded Android market. Simultaneously though, it will make OnePlus 8 users wish they had waited for 6 more months.

As revealed before the launch, the 8T 5G sports a 6.55 inch AMOLED flat front with upto 1100 nits of peak brightness and 120Hz refresh rate with 240Hz touch sampling rate. Those figures are surprisingly, not available in any of the flagships unveiled this year, including the yesterday launched iPhone lineups.

The device is 8.4mm thick and weighs 188g. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is a bit strange because a much powerful Snapdragon 865+ is out in the market, and it’s not usual for OnePlus to provide anything but the best for its T variant devices. The device also boasts of a better heat dissipation system that gives a smoother experience to the users.

The quad rear camera setup on the 8T is a step further from its predecessor Oneplus 8 which had a triple camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. Flip the phone, and you have a front camera on the top-left corner, in a punch-hole cutout, which is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. The nightscape and portrait feature that was only capable of taking pictures, can now capture videos too in the new 8T 5G.

Oneplus had already confirmed beforehand that the 8T 5G will come with the latest Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 out of the box, which has some new Always-on-Display (AOD) features, which are actually quite interesting.

Moreover, OnePlus has decided to take its charging game up by a notch, and is shipping the device with a USB Type-C 65W fast charger called the ‘Warp Charge 65’. This new tech will charge a 4,500mAh battery. OnePlus claims the new Warp Charge 65 can charge the device upto 60% in only half an hour.

The Oneplus 8T 5G will be available in two colors – Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver and comes in two variants, i.e. 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB in Europe, priced 599 Euros and 699 Euros respectively. Pre-orders in Europe start today and sales will open on October 20. In North America, only one variant is available, the 12+256GB priced at $749 and pre-orders start today with sales starting on October 23. In India, the device will start at ₹42,999.