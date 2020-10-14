During its last event for the year (at least we think it is), OnePlus announced a budget friendly version of the already dirt cheap OnePlus Buds, that were announced earlier this year. These new buds are dubbed the OnePlus Buds Z.

Now, this does not mean that the OnePlus Buds were not budget friendly. In fact, in our coverage, we referred to the buds as “dirt cheap,” as they were priced way below the competition and provided great performance, especially for their price. However, in classic OnePlus style, the company has outdone itself, and launched an even cheaper version of the devices, while not compromising on the quality a lot.

The OnePlus Buds Z have 10mm dynamic drivers, and will offer 3D stereo audio powered by Dolby Atmos and the company’s own bass boost technology, to deliver the “deep bass and clear vocals.” Moreover, it has an impressively low latency of 103ms, to minimise lag.

Then there are some other general features like automatically pausing when you take the buds out, and touch controls for Google Assistant, which aren’t really noteworthy but still nice to have.

However, much like the OnePlus Buds, the standout feature of these buds is the battery life, which can last a gargantuan 20 hours on a single charge. Moreover, you can get 3 hours worth of playtime with just 10 minutes of charge, which is crazy by itself.

The company has given special attention to comfort and design, and managed to get the buds down to 4.35 gms. Moreover, it will have interchangeable silicone tips and an IP 55 rating for water and dust resistant, so you know that these buds can survive a beating.

The OnePlus Buds Z are available in two colors- white and grey (if you ignore the special addition) and cost just $49.99.