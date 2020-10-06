Apple is all set to announce its latest iPhone (probably named the iPhone 12) at an event on October 13, teasing Apple enthusiasts with this one phrase: “Hi, Speed.” The event will take place from Apple Park, and will start at 10:00 am EDT.

Usually, the company announces new iPhones in September, which has almost become religious for Apple users. However, Apple announced this summer that it will have to miss the usual September deadline because of coronavirus, a news which disappointed a lot of fans. The company did hold an event last month, where it announced new watches, its new A14 bionic chip and some other announcements, but it lacked the appeal, since there was no iPhone.

Now, it looks like the device is finally here, and ready to boost Apple’s third quarter. The company is overly confident about the new phone, and doesn’t expect COVID 19 to have an effect on its sales. This is not unprecedented, as many countries around the world, including the U.S., have started seeing a slowdown in cases. This, paired with the new iPhone which is expected to have groundbreaking performance thanks to the new ARM based chips, will help the company sustain the demand of the new phones.

Nothing much is known about the device. If leaks are to be believed, it will have squared off edges, and will come in 4 different models, including a new 5.4-inch size and a 6.7-inch size. While the phone will most probably support 5G connectivity, I would not advise you to hold your breath for a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Nonetheless, the new device is supposed to take a leap in speed, which goes with the “Hi, Speed,” announcement, thanks to the new A14 chip, which will become the first in house chip to power an iPhone.