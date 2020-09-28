Amazon has announced an early start to the shopping season this year, by announcing the Prime Day event on 13th and 14th October, after it was postponed in summer due to coronavirus. Now, the event is finally happening, and will see the company offering heavy discounts on a range of items, including toys, TVs, electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, and Amazon Devices. This Prime Day will take place in the U.S., U.K, U.A.E, Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and Turkey and Brazil, which are hosting the event for the first time.

Amazon’s Prime Day is usually one of the busiest time of the year for the company, as it offers frivolous discounts on a wide range of items. What’s usually a summer affair, the event got pushed to October this year due to the coronavirus, especially because cases in the U.S. were seeing an exponential rise at that time. However, now that the situation has ‘settled down’ (at least as much as it could), the company has decided to go forth with it.

Moreover, another big reason for postponing the event could be the economical impact of the virus, which has made people hesitant about spending money on sales twice an year–once during the Prime Day and once during the actual shopping season later down the year. Thus, Amazon decided to hold the event such that it became more like a prelude to the shopping season as opposed to an alternative, and hopes to use this as an opportunity to get in the market a little early.

This year’s event is also special because this is the first time that Prime Day is not taking place at the same time in all its markets. India, one of the company’s biggest markets, hosted the event in August, much closer to its original summer timeline, and was the only demographic to have its own Prime Day. However, since the country has already had its Prime Day, October 13 and 14 will not see Amazon India offering any heavy discounts.