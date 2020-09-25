While Google is holding on to its horses and saving the pre-announced Pixel 4A 5G for one half of its two-part fall release plan (the second half being the Pixel 5), it seems anxious users won’t have to wait to get a sneak peek at the new device.

This comes as an unintentional public service from UK retail giant John Lewis, which accidentally posted images of the Pixel 4A 5G on the listing of the already announced 4G variant.

The discrepancies within the photos were first discovered by hawk-eyed tech enthusiasts, who noticed the 5G logo on the 4G listed phone’s status bar. Other photos showed that the camera layout of the phone did not match that of the Pixel 4A.

Thus, Pixel fans automatically reached the conclusion that these are pics from the 5G variant of the phone.

The photos also pretty much confirm all of the rumours we have heard so far about the device, from the headphone jack–a cherished part of the Pixel 4A, to the presence of a second rear camera.

The leaked specifications of the Pixel 4A 5G position the phone to be somewhere between the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4A. The phone is set to feature the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor like the one used in the Pixel 5 but will run on 6 Gigs of RAM instead of 8.

The camera setup, however, is likely to be the same in both the phones, with both phones rumoured to support a dual-camera setup, with a 12.2MP main lens and a 16MP wide-angle lens. Both phones are also set to feature an 8MP front-facing camera. The phones will also be similar when it comes to the ROM, with both devices reportedly launching with 128 GB internal storage space.

However, in terms of battery, the Pixel 4A 5G falls just short of the Pixel 5 with its 3885mAh battery, which is slightly lower than Pixel 5’s 4080mAh. The Pixel 4A 5G is poised to not feature wireless charging or reverse wireless charging as well, something that has been long speculated for the Pixel 5.

However, one area in which the Pixel 4A 5G could potentially trump the Pixel 5 is screen size. According to the leaks, the 4A 5G will come possessing a 6.2-inch screen with a 2340 x 1080 resolution, while the Pixel 5 is poised to come with a 6-inch screen with the same resolution. However, the Pixel 5 is expected to come with a superior refresh rate of 90Hz(which is already last gen itself), compared to that of the Pixel 4A 5G’s 60Hz.

Google has already announced that the Pixel 4A 5G will retail at 499 USD(approx. 36893 INR) on its fall launch.

With expectations running wild, and excitement reignited by the plethora of recent leaks, all eyes will be on the center stage, as Google takes the mic in its announcement event on the 30th of September.