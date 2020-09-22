OnePlus offers some of the most powerful Android phones in the market at some of the most affordable prices (kinda). However, if you have ever been a OnePlus user like myself, you are always reluctant to buy a new device from the company, in the fear that it will launch a ‘T’ version of it just 6 months later, making your’s a ‘last gen’ piece, even though you still haven’t gotten used to it. Now, it looks like recent owners of the OnePlus 8 are to experience the FOMO I mentioned above,as OnePlus is all set to announce the new OnePlus 8T 5G in a launch event on October 14th.

The next addition to the OnePlus line up is ultra smooth, ultra fast and all things extreme. And, #UltraStopsAtNothing. Get ready for the #OnePlus8T5G Get Notified: https://t.co/faf4p8m1jC pic.twitter.com/wolJ7RreB9 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 21, 2020

That’s right, not only has the Chinese manufacturer confirmed the existence of the T variant of its most powerful phone to date, it has also given us a launch date. The company announced today that the phone will be making its first public appearance on October 14th, at 7:30 pm IST. OnePlus enthusiasts who want to see it all go down live can stream the launch from the company’s official website, much like Samsung’s Unpacked events.

The phone is rumoured to have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor under the hood.

On the back, the device will have a quad camera setup, with a 48MP primary lens, backed by three other lenses- a 16MP ultrawide lens, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth camera. However, if rumours are anything to go by, the camera ‘setup’ itself is nothing like the OnePlus 8, and will be more rectangular in shape. On the front is the 32 MP selfie shooter, placed on the upper left corner of the smartphone.

Moreover, the device will support 65W charging as compared to the 30W Warp Charge that was seen on the older models, to juice up the 4,500 mAh battery.

The device is rumoured to be available in two variants- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB.

If the last year is anything to go by, the OnePlus 8T, much like the OnePlus 7T, will address all the issues of its ‘T-less version’, and bring it much closer to the Pro version, at a more affordable price. Thus, if you were looking to buy a OnePlus phone, I’d suggest waiting a little.

You can get notifications for the event by filling out your details here.