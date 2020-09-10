After falling short of expectations earlier this year, Motorola is looking for its chance at redemption with the new upgraded second-generation foldable Razr phone. With better specifications in almost every category when compared to its predecessor, the new Razr flip phone is all set to hit the market with 5G connectivity in its spec list.

A reboot that was supposed to be an iconic comeback, with cutting edge technology and the nostalgic ‘Razr’ name, Motorola’s previous launch fell short and was met with a lot of public dissatisfaction and criticism. However, this newly upgraded Razr relaunch is set to make up for every criticism, and deliver a strong competition to Samsung’s latest Galaxy Fold.

The Lenovo owned brand, learning from its mistakes, has tried to correct all that was wrong with the previous reboot. The new phone comes equipped with a quad setup 48-megapixel sensor with improved low-light shots and much quicker autofocus. The selfie camera has also seen an upgrade, with a 20-megapixel setup capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

The new Razr will come powered by a modern Snapdragon 765G chipset, that provides for the 5G connectivity, which is a definite upgrade when compared to the Snapdragon 710 in its predecessor, but still remains a disappointment. At the current price tag, there’s no reason why Motorola is sticking to a mid tier processor, especially when most of its competitors in the foldable category offer top of the line specs.

The RAM has seen a significant increase as well, to 8GB (from 6GB), while the internal storage has been doubled to 256GB.

As far as the battery is concerned, the new Razr will be juiced by a slightly larger 2800mAh Li-Po battery capable of 15W fast charging, which is expected to solve the battery issues faced in its earlier edition.

The foldable 6.2-inch P-OLED capacitive touchscreen is, however, the exact same one that Motorola had used in its previous Razr launch, while the fingerprint sensor finds its way to the back of the phone rather than the chin.

While referring to the phone as the “New Razr”, Motorola has discussed the various strong points of its upgraded reboot. The tagline, “Minimal meets maximal” goes a long way in showing how the company is attempting a comeback from its earlier failure as well.

Priced at 1400 USD(1,02,703 INR), the new Razr is all set to hit the market this month and attempt to bring back lost glory to its Razr line.