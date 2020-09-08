Tired of the leaks circling the internet about the Xbox Series S, Microsoft has decided to finally unveil the next generation ‘compact’ console earlier than planned, along with the official price tag-$299. That’s right, you will be able to play the games of the next generation at a very generous price of $299, albeit with some minor restrictions.

👀 Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

As you can see, the company still has not announced everything about the device. For now, all we know is that the console will be priced at $299, and that it will provide “Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever.” However, that does not mean we don’t have any idea what the Series S has to offer.

Going by the words of leaker h0x0d, who was the one who forced Microsoft to make this announcement prematurely, the Series S will target 1440p gaming at “up to 120fps”, and will be superior to the last gen Xbox One X in almost every way. It will feature an SSD, which will lead to faster loading screens, and will include the same feature set as the Series X, with raytracing, variable rate shading, variable refresh rate and ultra-low latency support.

However, we said “almost every way.” The Series S will probably see a downgrade GPU wise, which means that the device will probably not support 4K gaming. The One X on the other hand, has been able to deliver this functionality, even though it has been limited to just a few games. Thus, if 4k gaming is your jam, you might wanna reconsider the pricier Xbox Series X.

Apart from the $299, users can also pay for their Series S console by spending $25 a month as part of the Xbox All Access plan that’ll include Xbox Live and Game Pass. It’s high end counterpart, the Xbox Series X, can be taken home at $499, or $35 per month, or say the leaks say.

It’s already known that the devices will be available some time in November, and many suggest that 10th is the date.