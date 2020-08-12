Microsoft will be launching its first dual-screen Android device- the Surface Duo, on 10th September 2020. The device, as previously showcased by Microsoft, will have two screens joined to each other by a revolutionary 360° hinge.

The company says that the new device will inspire people and developers to “rethink what is possible with the device in their pocket,” and will increase mobile productivity by helping people “multitask on the go”.

Microsoft also claims that the phone will be “the thinnest mobile device in the market with an 8.1″ PixelSense Fusion display”. The 360° hinge connects two high-resolution screens (5.6-inch OLED displays), with an aspect ratio of 4:3, which connect to form a larger- 8.1-inch overall workspace (2700 x 1800) with a 3:2 aspect ratio. The screens are made up of real Gorilla Glass, which gives it a clear and distinct advantage over Galaxy Fold.

Moreover, the two screen design allows the same sensor to function as both the front and back camera. The camera’s resolution is a little less than expected, standing at just 11 MP. However, the sensor will support dark mode, superzoom (upto 7x), HDR multi-frame captures, etc. Moreover, it will be able to record videos at 1080p and 4K at both 30fps and 60fps, stabilized by electronic image stabilization.

Under the display, the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, supported by 6 gigs of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. However, the phone does not support 5G, which is a bummer, considering how the technology is right around the corner and most launches this year (including the Note 20) have provided support for the next generation of Internet.

The foldable device will have two batteries in total -one for each of the screens. Microsoft said that with this configuration, the device will have an all-day-long battery life. However, even combined, the two batteries offer just 3577mAh of capacity, much less than Galaxy Fold’s 4380mAh. Thus, it is unclear if the claim will be able to stand market tests.

The two-screen display will also support all the apps on the play store, some of which have already modified their layouts to take full advantage of the device. The list includes OneNote, OneDrive, and even amazon kindle. It also comes with a bumper cover.

“The perfect balance of productivity and mobility. Surface Duo is a new dual-screen device that fits in your pocket. With two screens connected by a revolutionary 360° hinge, Surface Duo brings together the best of Microsoft and Android to reimagine productivity on the go. Coming Holiday 2020.”

The device is available for pre-order in the united states from today. The starting price has been set at $1,399.