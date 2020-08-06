In a rare uniform action taken across the aisle by social media giants, Facebook, Youtube and Twitter have all taken down a Donald Trump post as it violated their respective policies on misinformation around Coronavirus.

The post in question is a actually a video clip from an interview that Trump gave to ‘Fox and friends’ earlier yesterday. In the clip, he can be seen claiming that children are “almost immune” to COVID-19. Ever since the clip surfaced across social media, it has been taken down by all major networks.

In a response to that takedown, a Facebook spokesperson said, “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation”.

On Twitter, a tweet that came up from Donald Trump’s campaign’s official handle @TeamTrump was also hidden. Trump had retweeted the same as well and it was also hidden by Twitter on grounds of violating its misinformation policy.

Youtube too has taken down the particular clip wherein Trump can be seen making this claim. However, the entire original episode can still be accessed on the Fox News official channel.