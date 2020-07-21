Netflix India is testing a new plan for just Rs 349 dubbed the ‘mobile+’ plan. With this latest offering, the platform will allow users to stream high definition (HD) content right on their mobile phones.

“We launched the [Rs 199] Mobile Plan in India to make it easier for anyone with a smartphone to enjoy Netflix. We want to see if members like the added choice this offer [the Rs 349 Mobile+ plan] brings. We’ll only roll it out long-term if they do,” said a Netflix spokesperson to TechCrunch.

This latest test is an expansion of a mobile-only plan, launched exclusively for the Indian market, just a few months ago. The plan, priced at Rs. 199, provides all of Netflix’s catalogue to its users, but puts a cap on the maximum quality of streaming, limiting it to Standard Definition (SD) or 480p.

With this new plan, Netflix will allow its Indian audiences to stream content in HD, without having to spring for added screens and hence, more money.

Alongside these, the standard Netflix plans, that allow streaming on all devices, including desktop PCs, Television sets and more, start from Rs. 499. The base plan only allows streaming at one screen at a time, and offers SD quality at best. The 4 screen plan, on the other hand, allows users to stream all of Netflix’s content in the highest resolution possible, that is, Ultra High Definition (UHD) or 4K, but costs Rs. 799. The HD plan, which offers two screens, costs Rs. 649.

With the new offering, Netflix will allow users to enjoy HD content, while still keeping the price in check.

With COVID-19 still raging on, people have to stay indoors and content streaming provided an absolutely amazing way to keep everyone entertained. With the growing streaming market, Netflix is gearing up to increase its presence in one the biggest Internet markets in the world, not only by providing indigenous content like ‘Sacred Games’, and the newly released ‘Indian Matchmaking’, but also offering new subscription plans.

Moreover, Netflix is planning to spend $420 million on content in India, to gain edge over its competitors, like Amazon Prime and Hotstar, who are also trying to increase their subscribers by making better offers and providing greater discounts.

As Netflix has said earlier, it’s team is “working really hard to try and make our offering in India more competitive, more attractive to members and members-to-be, and there’s a bunch of different product features we’ve been doing.”