OnePlus started as a flagship killer, offering devices that could take on the most expensive phones in the market at a price tag that would not leave a hole in your pocket. However, somewhere down the road, the company lost its way and started launching devices with price tags that resembled flagships themselves. Well, that is changing, with the new OnePlus Nord which will take the company back to its roots, priced at a measly ₹24,999.

Almost everything about the device had been leaked on the internet, but we just cannot help but reiterate the specifications about the beast that is Nord. Powered by the Snapdragon 765 5G processor, the phone will have 12 GBs of RAM, along with 256 GB or memory, so you can click all the pictures you want without ever worrying about running out of storage. The Snapdragon 765 5G will offer a jump of 10% in speed, 30% in graphics and 35% in power consumption over its predecessor 730 G, along with, as the name suggests, 5G compatibility that can offer download speed of upto 3.4GBps.

Talking about pictures, the phone ‘steals’ the camera away from OnePlus 8, as the company explains, featuring the same camera setup on its flagship entry this year. That means that the OnePlus Nord will have the same 48MP Sony IMX586 camera, equipped with OIS and a nightscape mode, which will allow users to take excellent photos even in low light. The main sensor will be backed up by an 8 MP Ultra Wide camera that boasts a 119 degree view, so that no group is too big, no building too tall for the OnePlus Nord. The setup will also feature a Macro camera with a 1/5″ sensor size. The entire panel will be covered in a specialized ring, that will not only promote OnePlus’s minimalistic approach to its devices, but also provide safety from accidental falls.

On the front is the 32MP Sony IMX616 Main camera with Group selfie and Low Light selfie modes, to make sure that you can capture anything and everything with the Nord. However, there’s more, since this time around, the front panel with also feature an Ultra Wide camera, with 8MP of shooting prowess and a 105″ view with Advance face distortion correction.

The company has worked a lot on its camera, and will upload some samples from the Nord device on its official page.

The phone boasts a beautiful 6.44 inch display, that will deliver the most vivid images at a blazing fast 90Hz. The company has been working on refining the already beautiful 90Hz panel that made its debut on last year’s flagship OnePlus 7Pro, and has achieved 180 Hz peak sampling rate with the OnePlus Nord, up from 135Hz in OnePlus 7T.

The device will come out with Oxygen OS 10.5 right out of the box, which is the company’s best offering till date, offering upto 280 optimizations.

The phone will have OnePlus’s proprietary Warp Charge 30T, that can charge Nord’s 4100 mAH battery from 0% to 70% in just 30 minutes.

So how much will this beast cost you? Well, if you had asked me this question before the launch event, I would have given you an answer that is nowhere close to the actual price, and for once, that’s a good thing. The base variant of the phone, with 6GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage will launch in India at just ₹24,999, making it one of the most affordable phones from the company in many years, taking back the title of ‘flagship killer.’ However, if you feel like you can afford to shell out some more cash in exchange for better performance, you can spring up to the 8GB+128GB version for Rs. 27,999, or the high end 12GB+256GB version for a very affordable Rs. 29,999.

Moreover, you can choose to go for any of the two nature-inspired colours that the device is available in, namely Blue Marble and Gray Onyx.