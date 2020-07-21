Looks like it was one of those rare days, when we would still see gadget launches that come with a digestable pricing. While the OnePlus Nord has already shown what the company can do even at a really low mid-tier pricing, it is attempting to do the same with its first fully wireless earbuds.

The OnePlus buds, described as ‘truly’ wireless earphones, have been anticipated for a long time, and my oh my, did OnePlus deliver. But hold your horses for now. Lets get straight to the specsheet.

The batteries powering the earphones are charged by the WARP fast changing technology. OnePlus claims that 10 minutes of charging can lead to an incredible 10 hours of battery life. They also said that a full charge is enough to listen to about 600 songs or 15 movies’ audio. The earphones have massive 13.4mm dynamic drivers which mean users can now get heavier bass.

The environment noise cancellation technology powered by 3 microphones on the device help users get a seamless experience with the audio quality. Also, an IPx4 water resistance provides additional safety from water.

The Buds come in three colour variants – grey, white and the newly introduced Nord blue.

All of that is great, except for the actual performance. While we haven’t had the chance to fully review the buds, but most first impressions aren’t that great. The sound quality is mediocre at best and will easily rank among the bottom of the pyramid. And no matter how much you want to take up the styling and form factor of Airpods, the OnePlus buds are nowhere near to them.

With all these features and specifications the, OnePlus Buds are priced at Rs. 4,990 in India, sold exclusively at Amazon.in. That pricing is perhaps the only thing going right for these buds. The price is a tad higher than Mi’s Wireless Earphones 2 cost Rs. 3,999, but quite below Nokia’s BH-705 costs Rs. 5,990.