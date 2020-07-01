OnePlus has been known to make exemplary “flagship killers” at pocket friendly prices. Or that’s how it started at least. Over time, the company became what it vowed to destroy, and started launching devices that were priced more towards the flagship end than the flagship killer.

However, when OnePlus decided to go back to its roots with the OnePlus Nord, the company’s newest “affordable” smartphone, the response was staggering, as its pre order event concluded in a matter of minutes.

The Chinese company had been teasing the device from a while now, with multiple leaks premonising the launch of the budget friendly phone. The company went on to create a dedicated website, an Instagram page, and a Twitter profile for the new smartphone series. And it was over there where the name “Nord” was announced. The company even made a quip about some of the leaked ‘names’ for the device, by dubbing the username of the official instagram page as ‘OnePlusLiteZThing’.

The phone is set for a July launch, but the company did not want to make its loyal customers wait that long. Thus, it announced a “pre order drop” on the Instagram page, announcing 100 units that were up for grabs before the official launch of the device. And while the anti China sentiment has been rising in the country, with many applauding the government’s decision to ban 59 chinese apps, the device sold out in “minutes” after the event went live.

Now, the argument can be made that the launch event was open for both Indian and UK customers, but from the comment section on the “Sold Out” poster, it was evident that Indians were just as happy about getting the device early as their western counterparts. But in case you were looking forward to the event and missed it, fret not, for you have a second chance. The company has announced a second event, with a similar idea, on July 8. So get ready for another chance for an early access to the OnePlus Nord.

The company has not made any official announcement about the phone’s specifications, seeing how the launch is still scheduled for later this month. Nonetheless, leaks suggest that the phone will house a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will allegedly be powered by a Snapdragon 765 SoC chipset, with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.