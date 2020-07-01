Whatsapp, as a part of some regular updates to keep the platform fresh to the eyes, is announcing a slew of new nifty little updates to both mobile and web. These new updates include animated stickers, QR codes, a massively in-demand new dark mode for web and much more.

Let us start with the Whatsapp Web Dark mode. The feature, that had made its way into earlier updates on the Android and iOS versions of the app, was hailed as a major success by all its users. However, people who used the browser version did not receive the same love. Now, the company is finally extending the feature to them, so Web users can enjoy the dark mode just as much as the mobile users have.

The company is also adding a new way to add new contacts, by the use of QR codes, which can be scanned to automatically update your WhatsApp directory. “Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. No more tapping in their digits one at a time,” the press release from the company said.

Then there’s the new animated stickers, which are an extension of the already famous feature of stickers, which WhatsApp users have grown to love. ” Stickers are one of the fastest growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.”

WhatsApp is also improving its video call capability, now allowing calls that consists of 8 people. The company has also added a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.

Last but not least, the Status feature, which has been on WhatsApp, is finally making its way to KaiOS, an update that was long overdue for a platform that is mostly ignored by other developers.

The features will roll out to users over the next few weeks, so keep updating.