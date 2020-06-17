As if SpaceX real achievements weren’t sci-fi enough, the company’s latest plans to launch rockets to moon, mars and beyond are even beyond our current sci-fi theories.

So a Twitter users apparently noticed that SpaceX posted two new jobs for “offshore operations engineers” this week, who would ‘work as part of a team of engineers and technicians to design and build an operational offshore rocket launch facility.’ When the user asked about those jobs, Musk confirmed something so futuristic, that even science fiction will have to catch up to it.

Elon Musk confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday by saying that “SpaceX is planning to build floating superheavy-class spaceports for Mars and moon missions, as well as for hypersonic travel around Earth,”. This confirmation came shortly after a SpaceX enthusiast highlighted the job posting from the private space company.

SpaceX is building floating, superheavy-class spaceports for Mars, moon & hypersonic travel around Earth https://t.co/zLJjz43hKw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2020

Elon Musk revealed in October 2017 that SpaceX would one-day develop floating ‘spaceports’ to launch its Starship rocket to the moon and Mars – and it seems that time has finally come.

These ‘Floating spaceports’, as and when realised, would give SpaceX more control over its launch schedule. That will be crucial if it’s intent on building a point-to-point transportation system requiring regular rocket rides, while space tourism trips are also on the cards.