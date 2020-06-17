Apple’s head of diversity and inclusion, Christie Smith is reportedly leaving Apple Inc. The report has come in via Bloomberg. She joined the tech giant in 2017 after working for Delloite for 16 years. The NYU graduate used to report to Vice President of Retail and Folks, Deirdre O’Brien.

Christie’s retirement comes at a critical time. There has been a global outrage against the racial injustice triggered by the ruthless killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor by Police officials. Almost the entire of US has been in a state of civil unrest, all of that further fueled by President Trump’s inflammatory speeches. Apple has reacted to this unfortunate incident by launching a $100 million Racial Fairness and Justice Initiative.

“To create change, we have to reexamine our own views and actions in light of a pain that is deeply felt but too often ignored. Issues of human dignity will not abide standing on the sidelines,” Tim Cook, CEO of the company said in a letter.

“Issues of human dignity will not abide by standing on the sidelines. To the Black community — we see you. You matter and your lives matter.” he added

However, Apple has said that Christie Smith is leaving to spend time with her family and other relatives. “Christie Smith will be leaving Apple to spend more time with her family and we wish her well. Our Inclusion and Diversity team continues to report directly to Deirdre O’Brien on the Executive Team.” a spokesperson said.

Apple has largely been regarded as one of those companies, that has aggressively promoted inclusive workspace. Thid inclusion and diversity branch was introduced 5 years ago. Only 50% of the workforce employed by Apple is from the white, rest of the 50% includes people from Asian (23%), black(9%), Hispanic (14%) and other minority communities.

In addition to this, 38% of employees are women. However, the numbers for the leadership roles are not at the ‘satisfactory’ level. Only 3% of the employees with leadership roles are black. But Apple recognises this and says that it is”committed to improvement”