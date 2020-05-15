Amazon prime video has sealed a deal with 7 of the most awaited Indian films and is all set to release them digitally on the online streaming platform. Since the shutdown of over 9,500 theatres following the nation’s lockdown, the conventional theatrical release is not in sights for the foreseeable future.

Recently, the e-commerce company announced the premiere of the highly anticipated “Gulabo Sitabo” starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana. Now, Amazon prime video has confirmed the digital release of Vidya Balan starrer “Shakuntala Devi” along with 5 more films across different Indian languages.

“No, this is real. The biggest #WorldPremierOnPrime” read the caption under one of the movies’ digital release announcement post on Prime video India’s Instagram. The movies will premier globally in 200 countries and no additional charges will be required to view the films.

Besides the 2 hindi movies, “Ponmagal Vandhal” (Tamil), “Penguin” (Tamil and Telugu), “Sufiyum Sujatayum” (Malayalam), “Law” (Kannada) and “French Biryani” (Kannada) are the 5 other long awaited films which will be seen first on Amazon Prime Video over the next 3 months.

“At Amazon we’re listening to our customers, and working backwards from there“ said Vijay Subramaniam , Director and Head, Content, Prime Video, India. He expressed his delight by adding that this would be their first step in their endeavour to bring “ superior cinematic experiences” to the customer’s doorstep.

This is a revolutionary step in the Indian film industry for both the producers and digital platforms as the traditional 8-12 week bridge between theatrical release and digital premiers which was being chopped off to a month till last year is now being completely burned down.

Director of Gulabo Sitabo, Shoojit Sircar, describe the move as “the dawn of a new era for Indian entertainment.”

The multiplex chain INOX has been open about its disappointment and dissatisfaction regarding the decision claiming it to be “alarming and disconcerting” while not naming any specific names.

In a statement issued INOX said “Cinemas and content creators have always been into mutually beneficial partnerships, where one’s action provided fillip to another’s revenues.” They also added that such acts paint content producers as “fair-weather friends rather than all-weather life-long partners” and that they will be constrained to reserve all right and take retributive measures.