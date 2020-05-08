Xiaomi entered the Indian smartphone market in 2014, with the launch of Mi3. The company has come a long way since then, becoming the largest smartphone maker in the country.

However, Xiaomi’s smartphone line-up India wasn’t as glamorous as the one in its home country China. The company launched some standard budget phones frequently, but a flagship was last launched back in 2016 (the Mi5). The company finally decided to end that dry spell, and launch its latest flagship in the Indian arena, in the form of Mi10, which will be ready to ship from today, i.e. 8th May.

The Chinese phone maker has launched two versions of the phone, 8GB +128Gb, and 8GB+ 256 GB. As of yet, there is no news of the higher end 12GB+256GB version of Mi 10 5G, neither has the company announced the Mi10 Pro for India. All of these variants were launched in China in February. The device is available in Coral Green and Twilight Grey colours.

The device will come with one of the best displays Xiaomi offers- a 3D curved E3 AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The sampling rate would stand at an impressive 180 Hz. The phone will offer 1,120 nits peak brightness and a DotDisplay in a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi always strives to offer the best performance on its devices. However, if there is one area where it needs to improve upon, that is the cameras. The company has decided to focus on the hardware side of the issue for now, and offered a 108 MP primary shooter at the back, in a quad camera setup. The device also houses a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens that has a 123-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture, and a pair of 2 MP cameras with f/2.4 lenses. On the front is a 20 MP selfie shooter in a punch hole cutout on the top left corner that employs AI 2.0 to correct exposure, colour, brightness, and noise to enhance images.

Mi 10 comes with Snapdragon 865 chip, being powered by 8GB of LDDR5 RAM. This powerhouse will be supported by a 4,780mAh battery which can be juiced up by 30W fast wired and wireless charging. The phone also offers 10W of reverse charging, which can be used to charge other devices, as well as accessories.

The company has decided to price the 8GB+128Gb version at Rs. 49,999 and the 8GB+256GB version at Rs. 54,999. The pricing puts Mi 10 in direct competition with OnePlus 8 Pro, which not only offers a QHD display but also a 120 Hz refresh rate upon it. It is yet to be seen if India will respond to these “comparatively” high prices.