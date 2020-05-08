Swedish podcast hosting platform Acast has announced its partnership with Reliance-owned JioSaavn, one of the largest music streaming services in South Asia, to expand its reach in the world’s fastest growing internet market.

The partnership will enable JioSaavn to leverage Acast’s extensive global network of shows. The partnership expands JioSaavn’s content offering exponentially, providing access to Acast’s infrastructure and the latest advances in podcast technology, said the company in a press release on May 6.

India’s vast population which has a tremendous love for audio, offers a large audience and opportunity for podcast distribution. With over 105 million monthly active users, JioSaavn provides an excellent platform for Acast’s podcasts and relevant content in the market. According to the statement, “Acast and JioSaavn will align on one central mission: to popularize podcasts in South Asia”. Acast is world’s leading podcast hosting company which can target advertising based on location, time and on any listening device.

Originally created as Saavn and merged with JioMusic in March 2018, JioSaavn has acquired significant portion of the industry marketshare in India ranking in top 5 among its rivals like Spotify, Gaana and Wynk. JioSaavn provides the best bang-for-buck option with cheapest subscription rates.

“Podcasting is still largely nascent to consumers in the Indian market, with momentum growing quickly. The ability to grow and build new audiences, new shows, and establish pathways for brands to access both is really just beginning for our 1.3 billion potential consumer market”, said Ishani Dasgupta, Lead – Podcast Partnerships at JioSaavn. “We’re thrilled to be partnering to integrate its robust catalogue and unique vision for content development and acquisition in India and beyond. We look forward to working closely with Acast to grow overall podcast engagement among listeners in India, as well as to join creative forces on future content that speaks to India’s diverse cultural palette”, she added.

JioSaavn has more than 900 partnerships including Sony, Universal, YRF, Saregama, T-Series, Warner Music etc. and has the largest collection of music (over 55 million tracks) in 15 languages.