Taking up the best features from both Zoom and to some extent, HouseParty, Facebook has announced the launch of ‘Messenger Rooms’ today. Messenger Rooms are joinable group video calls, which one can start right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. At present capped to 8 users, Rooms will soon hold up to 50 people with no time limit.

Facebook has been missing the many-to-many communication for quite some time. There have been concerted attempts from the company, to cover that gap, like launching and tweaking IGTV, Facebook Live etc., but they haven’t resulted in the kind of userbase that Zoom, Google Meet or other command. And since Facebook does not want to miss out on even the smallest ounce of internet users, Messenger Rooms is perhaps company’s most focused attempt yet, to take on the likes of Zoom and Houseparty.