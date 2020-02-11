It is that time of the year. It is time for Samsung’s annual flagship smartphone unveil event, Unpacked. This year, like every year, Samsung is expected to announce a slew of new flagships. What may not be the same though, is the nomenclature. To signify the start of a new decade, the Korean electronics giant is expected to launch the new flagships, mostly varied versions of the S20,etc.

Of course not all will be able to make it to the live event in San Francisco in person, and hence the livestream.

Like every year, Samsung will be live streaming the event via its official pages and website. You can tune into the livestream right here. It starts at 00:30 AM IST on Feb 12th. Or you can tune into The Tech Portal live stream right here.

In terms of the launches, plenty has already come out in the leaks. To add on to that, a Samsung Trailer which is being alleged to be the official launch trailer for the S20 family, is now live online. The trailer, which most sources have confirmed to be largely true, completely reveals the news flagships. Yes, not one, but three flagships will be launched in S20 lineup. Have a taste of it yourself, right here:

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aLrAj6PSzpk" width="871" height="490" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

Still, we will be covering the event live and you can catch up with all of our coverage right now. Stay tuned.