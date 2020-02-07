Digital general insurance provider Acko announced the appointment of Vishwanath Ramarao as its Chief Technology and Product Officer.

Ramarao moves over from Google to join Acko’s senior leadership team, and will lead the company’s technology strategy, product development and design. At Acko, Ramarao will be responsible for the engineering, data science, product and design teams, according to an official company release. He will spearhead Acko’s technology initiatives as it continues to deliver innovative products and services that not only meet the needs of its customers today, but also deliver exceptional customer experience.

“We’re excited to welcome a highly seasoned strategic executive in Vish. His leadership will provide new impetus to our technology initiatives“ said Ruchi Deepak, Co-Founder, Acko.

Over the last two decades, Ramarao has held leadership positions across several multinationals/internet companies and has more than 15 patents, in mail, IM, Communication and search system design. Before joining Google Engineering, he was VP & CTO at Hike Messenger and was responsible for building and growing the Data Science (DS) Practice ground-up. Prior to that, as VP of Engineering at AOL, he rebuilt and launched their communication and media technology suites.

Till date, Acko has raised a total of $107 Mn in funding till date from Amazon, Binny Bansal, Narayan Murthy’s Catamaran Ventures, Accel Partners, SAIF Partners, RPS Ventures, Intact Ventures, Kris Gopalakrishnan.