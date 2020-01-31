Twitter is continuing to lead the way when it comes to ensuring sanctity of political elections. After banning all forms of political ads from its platform, the social media giant has announced yet another nifty little feature to help users.

Twitter has announced, that its misinformation reporting tool, which activates during major central elections, will be back for the US elections in 2020. users will be able to flag misleading information regarding how to vote in the elections and other civic events like suppressing people from voting.

We’re turning on a tool for key moments of the 2020 US election that enables people to report misleading information about how to participate in an election or other civic event. pic.twitter.com/BxHAiLSWjG — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 30, 2020

This is the same tool that was rolled out last year, firstly in Indian and the during European Union elections. It was then followed by U.K. general election in December. The way that this tool works is by alerting the platform moderators of misleading text, images, and videos in tweets flagged by users about elections or voting. These extra categories for reporting will be added to already existing spam, harassment, or self-harm content reporting options.

Twitter’s safety division in a series of tweets said “We’re turning on a tool for key moments of the 2020 US election that enables people to report misleading information about how to participate in an election or other civic events.” They also showed their earlier efforts by saying “This tool has been an important aspect of our efforts to protect the health of the Twitter conversation for elections around the globe, including in India, the UK, and across the EU.”

This tool will be available for a limited period and will be turned on “Key moments” during the election process.