Prime Video is the average Indian’s definition of online streaming. With its content pandering to Indians more so than Netflix’s and its subscription prices being much more pocket friendly(as opposed to Netflix which can cost a gold bar), Prime Video has gained massive traction in the country. The average Indian still hesitant about spending money over the internet, would rather take a bet on the affordable Prime Video than its rival.

This is why, when Jeff Bezos attended a meeting of Bollywood’s finest, including the likes of Shahrukh Khan, he said that India has become Prime Video’s biggest market, with it doing better nowhere than it is doing in India. He also reiterated the importance of talent and good stories on his platform, saying “We want to be known as the most talent friendly studio in the world because it is talent that makes stories.”

“Nowhere in the world is Prime Video doing better than in India and we are planning to double down on our investments here,” Bezos told the large Bollywood gathering. Looks like all of Bezos’ India speeches have been carefully drafted to include the word ‘investments’. Never mind, moving on.

Within its short India existence, Amazon Prime Video has developed a simple strategy. Invest massive chunks of money to build a lucrative library, comprising of quality content for the niche and big titles from the country. Such has been the intent, that the company has gone on to spend as much as ₹25 crore for some. The platform already has 15 Indian originals and 7 more have been announced namely Dilli, Bandish Bandits, Paatal Lok, Gormint, Mumbai Diaries-26/11, The Last Hour and Sons of Soil- Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Bezos also highlighted the impact that Prime subscription has apparently had on the way Indians spend money on Amazon. He mentioned that people want to get their money’s worth after buying a subscription and are more susceptible to make online purchases to avail the benefits they get from it.

This isn’t the only thing that has happened on Jeff Bezos’ trip to India. A few days back, he said that Amazon will be shipping out $10 billion worth of India made products by 2025, to support the Make In India initiative started by the government and that it will invest $1 billion to make good on its promise.