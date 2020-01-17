Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc is planning to expand its research and development operations in China by opening a new R&D center. In an official recruitment notice on its WeChat account, Tesla showed its interest in making “Chinese style” vehicles. No plans have been disclosed about when the center will be operational or where it will be located.

The recruitment notice was issued for hiring designers and other staff required during construction and working of the research plant. The deadline for receiving applications is set to 1st of February.

The notice stated “In order to achieve a shift of ‘Made in China’ to ‘designed-in china’, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proposed a very cool thing set up a design and research center in China”

Tesla also has a factory situated in Shanghai which delivers china made Model 3 vehicles starting from this month. This is its first factory outside United States.

China remains the world’s largest automotive manufacturing country and market since 2009. In 2016, annual vehicle production in China accounted for nearly 30 percent of worldwide vehicle production, which exceeds that of European union or that of United States and Japan combined.

Tesla’s stock market value hit nearly $89 billion this week. To add further to Tesla’s set of announcements, Musk also launched a Model Y electric sports vehicle program this week with a dance performance that immediately went viral.