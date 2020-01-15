‘EQ’, the electric vehicles brand floated globally by German luxury automaker Mercedes Benz, will enter India. According to an announcement made today at an event, Mercedez said that the first full-electric car via ‘EQ’ will launch in India in April 2020. This launch is among the first official luxury electric vehicle launches in the country.

Under EQ, Mercedes has grouped and bundled all activities around electrification. It has three different stands — EQ boost, EQ Power and EQ itself. And it goes with the electrification of portfolios from mild-hybrid to plug-in hybrid and to full electeric vehicles.

The Mercedes-Benz EQ brand was launched in India by Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO and Santosh Iyer, VP Sales & Marketing Mercedes-Benz India at the company’s Chakan plant in Pune. No specific launch timelines have been confirmed, except for the EQC launch.

Talking about the launch timing and EQ’s future in India, Schwenk adds, “We felt the time was right to introduce EQ brand in India and our first product for India will be the EQC EV. We are confident that EQ will lay a strong foundation for our electric ambition in India, which will see further expansion of our green cars portfolio and also for our future.”

“The ‘EQC Edition 1886′ illustrates progressive design, exciting driving dynamics and a range more than suitable for daily use. Long-term, worry-free vehicle use is the sole focus for us in launching the EQ brand in India.”, added Schwenk.

The Mercedes-Benz EQC SUV is powered by two electric motors paired with an 80kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The electric motors along with the battery pack offers 402bhp and 765Nm of peak torque and claims a maximum range of 400km on a single charge. While there have been no price announcements, it is expected to be priced around Rs 1.4 crore, ex-showroom (India).

The EQC will come in as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) to India for now. While this would mean a hefty tax on the car, it would also mean that the car will be identical to the international-spec model available globally.

India’s electric vehicles space has seen immense activity off late, largely driven by the current Government’s ambitions electric vehicles target. While startups have come with multiple electric two wheeler launches, India’s traditional automobile industry too has introduced models at pace. JLR owner Tata Motors for example, recently launched a full-electric version of its existing budget segment compact SUV, the Nexon. The car impressed with its claimed specs, over 300 Kms of drive range at a price of INR 15-17 Lacs.