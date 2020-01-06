Samsung had been teasing a completely bezel-less TV from a long time now. Experts speculated that the TV could be announced at CES 2020, as is Samsung’s tradition to honour the event with its new TV sets. Turns out they were right and Samsung in fact, did launch the world’s first completely bezel-less 8K TV yesterday loaded with features that makes it look like it came straight from the 22nd century.

The 8K TV boasts a 99% screen to body ratio, with a petite 2.3 mm bezel on the front. The TV will use AI to upscale picture quality to 8K. Q950, as it was so lovingly named by the company, will be just 15 mm thick, saving up a lot of real estate.

Apart from the already pioneering bezel less display, we have barely scratched the surface of what this beast is capable of. The TV will automatically adjust brightness settings according to the lighting in the room and optimize network bandwidth usage.

The TV also employs AI in the sound department to deliver a feature called Object Sound Tracking+ which aims to replicate the movement of an object across the screen with sound. Also, the TV can automatically increase the voice of dialogues in a setting if it senses external noise like that of a vacuum cleaner or a ceiling fan. All of these features coming from speakers from every side of the display and a sub woofer on the back delivering 5.1 channel surround sound makes up for the most exquisite experience for all the audiophiles out there.

The TV will also house intelligent assistants like Bixby, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. But they pale in comparison to something called ‘Digital Butler’ that helps connect and manage IoT and infrared-controlled devices across your house.

At the same event, Samsung also unveiled a rotating TV called ‘Sero’. Presumably, the TV can be rotated at a flat 90 degree angle. The device is every social media influencer’s dream come to life, as it can be set up vertically to scroll through Instagram and Twitter on a 43 inch screen. The Sero’s display orientation technology connects seamlessly with users’ mobile devices to smoothly and naturally display content in traditional horizontal formats, as well as vertical formats designed for mobile consumption.

Following its initial rollout in South Korea last year, Samsung is set to expand The Sero’s availability to several global markets in 2020 .

