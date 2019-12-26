WhatsApp has reportedly been working on a much-requested Dark Mode feature for quite some time and now the Facebook-owned messaging app has finally started rolling out the feature to some of its users.

In the latest report posted by WABetaInfo, the company is now all set to start rolling out the dark mode. However, it notes that the feature is ready for some users who are using the Android Beta version of the app.

Do note that the feature is still under development and the company has not officially released this nor has it made any official announcement regarding the same. Apart from the Dark Mode on Android app, it is being reported that iOS Dark Theme is also ready to make its debut after the company makes minor changes.

It reveals that the iOS dark theme currently miss out on some elements. There is no status updates cell or profile cell in WhatsApp Settings. It is also missing out elements like Phone number, About, Business details cell in the Contact info section. Encryption cell, contacts list and storage usage cells are also reportedly not active yet. Other features not available include backup section while the color of group description is said to be wrong.

Apart from the Dark Mode, the company is also working on Delete Message feature which is reportedly nearing towards the roll out for Android users. As the name indicates, the feature which will automatically delete messages after a particular time period set by the user and make it look like the message never existed.

Total 0 Shares 0 0 0