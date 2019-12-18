Flixbus started its operation as an intercity bus aggregator in Germany around six years ago and now as per the reports, the company is all set to launch its India debut. The company has already started hiring officials for the Indian market.

The company was founded in 2013 by Daniel Krauss, André Schwämmlein and Jochen Engert. Its working model is quite similar to Uber where it does not own buses or employs the drivers. The company takes care of the operational side of the business including controlling the scheduling, ticketing, customer service and network planning.

Flixbus will be entering the market where the online intercity bus travel landscape is dominated by MakeMyTrip (via redBus), followed by Paytm, Abhibus and a few others. It remains to be seen how the company gains ground given that the aggregation space is crowded and competitive.

It also claims to have over 1,200 employees as part of its international teams in countries across Europe and the US. The company is working on a revenue-sharing model where the company keeps about 25-30% of the ticket price.

At present, the company claims to be connecting over 2,000 destinations in 30 countries and claims that about 100 million passengers have travelled with Flixbus. The company is using dynamic pricing to sell tickets through an online sales platform and its app.

