Ola Electric Mobility has raised around ₹780 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), with the issue being oversubscribed by 56%, showing strong institutional interest despite the company’s recent operational and financial challenges. The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker had initially targeted a smaller fundraising of around ₹500 crore, but strong investor demand allowed it to increase the size of the issue significantly. The transaction was completed through the allotment of about 21.76 crore equity shares at an issue price of ₹35.86 per share, resulting in a total fundraise of about ₹780 crore.

The fundraising attracted participation from several prominent domestic and global institutional investors. The investor list included Goldman Sachs, BNP Climate Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, JM Financial Mutual Fund, and Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, among others. The strong response is notable because it comes at a time when Ola Electric has been under pressure from intensifying competition in India’s electric two-wheeler market and has witnessed volatility in both sales performance and stock market sentiment.

Notably, the QIP was launched on June 1 with a regulatory floor price of ₹37.74 per share, calculated under SEBI regulations. The final issue price of ₹35.86 represented a discount of almost 5% to the floor price, which was within the limit approved by shareholders. When the fundraising was announced, the company’s stock reacted negatively, falling about 4% as investors factored in the dilution impact. However, the eventual oversubscription indicates that institutional investors were comfortable committing capital despite the discounted pricing.

The capital raise comes at a crucial time for Ola Electric’s business. In its latest March quarter results, the company reported a consolidated net loss of around ₹500 crore, an improvement from the ₹870 crore loss recorded in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, showing a decline of more than 42% year-on-year. However, revenue performance remained weak. Revenue from operations dropped to ₹265 crore, down from ₹611 crore a year earlier, while total income declined to ₹304 crore from ₹728 crore. The company has been attempting to balance aggressive cost reductions with investments in manufacturing, technology development, and customer service infrastructure.

Ola Electric has also been trying to stabilize its position in the country’s rapidly evolving electric two-wheeler market. Once regarded as the dominant EV scooter player, the company has faced increasing competition from legacy manufacturers like TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto, along with newer EV-focused rivals. While recent company disclosures showed 15,139 vehicle registrations in May 2026, up 23% month-on-month, management continues to focus on recovering volumes, improving margins, and strengthening customer experience. Meanwhile, according to company disclosures, the proceeds from the QIP will be used for debt repayment, growth initiatives, manufacturing expansion, and general corporate purposes.

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