Google has scheduled its next hardware presentation for August 20 in New York City. The event, part of its ‘Made by Google’ series, will begin at 10 AM PT (1 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast live on YouTube. The company is expected to unveil updates to its full suite of Pixel products. This marks the second consecutive year that Google has shifted its hardware event to August, moving away from its previous October timeline. This earlier event placement gives Google a head start ahead of Apple’s usual iPhone release cycle in September.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to be at the center of the event. According to reports, which state leaks and industry sources, multiple models will be announced, including a standard Pixel 10, a more advanced Pixel 10 Pro, a larger Pro XL variant, and a new foldable version, possibly named the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The foldable model is rumored to feature a 6.4-inch outer screen and an 8-inch interior foldable display, both using OLED panels. It may deliver brightness up to 3000 nits and continue using a three-camera configuration similar to its predecessor. This could include a main 48MP sensor, along with ultrawide and telephoto options. Each display might also have a front-facing camera around 10MP.

Unlike some competing foldables, the Pixel 10 Fold isn’t expected to focus on achieving the thinnest profile but instead may prioritize durability, battery life, and integration with Google’s AI features. One of the major differentiators could be the onboard Gemini AI capabilities, embedded throughout the system. Though Google’s market share in the smartphone space remains smaller compared to Apple or Samsung, the Pixel brand has maintained strong appeal with users who value first-in-line software updates and camera software. Google’s focus remains on tight integration between hardware and software rather than high hardware specs alone.

To provide some context, Google entered the hardware business more than a decade ago. The Pixel line, launched in 2016, marked a turning point with Google taking full control over hardware design. Since then, the Pixel brand has expanded into wearables, earbuds, and tablets, forming a cohesive ecosystem. All Pixel 10 phones are expected to run Android 16, the latest version of the operating system, which introduces a refreshed design style and enhanced notification management. The devices will also debut Google’s Tensor G5 chip, the company’s first processor built using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s 3nm process.

In the wearables category, the Pixel Watch 4 is likely to appear, with rumors pointing to two size options and minor design changes. Battery upgrades and improved performance under Android Wear are also expected. Google may also unveil a new set of wireless earbuds, possibly a more budget-friendly model branded as Pixel Buds 2a, according to reports. This would expand Google’s audio lineup beyond its premium offerings, making it more competitive with entry-level earbuds from other brands.

Another rumored addition is a new wireless charging feature internally dubbed “Pixelsnap.” The system is said to magnetically align devices for charging and may adopt the Qi2 standard, which many Android OEMs are beginning to support. Pixelsnap could be released alongside new accessories, including stands and cases.