Google has introduced a significant enhancement to its Chrome browser’s scam detection capabilities by integrating Gemini Nano (an advanced on-device large language model) into its Enhanced Protection mode. The Enhanced Protection mode has been available since 2020 and offers real-time protection against malicious downloads and extensions. Gemini Nano’s integration was announced almost a year ago, and is finally coming to fruition.

With the addition of Gemini Nano, Chrome can now analyse the content of websites as users encounter them, allowing for immediate identification of potential scams. This aggressive approach is crucial, as many malicious sites exist for less than 10 minutes, making traditional scanning methods insufficient.

In detail, Gemini Nano’s LLM is skilled at analysing and understanding the structure of websites. It can identify small (usually hidden) signs that a website might be a scam, like misleading pop-up ads or content that tricks users into taking harmful actions. When a user navigates to a potentially dangerous page, Chrome evaluates the page using Gemini Nano to extract security signals, like the intent of the page. This information is then sent to Safe Browsing for a final verdict.

If Safe Browsing determines that the page is likely to be a scam, Chrome displays a warning to the user. At that point, the user will have two options – they can either unsubscribe from that site’s notifications or choose to view the blocked content. Actually, if the user believes Chrome made a mistake and the warning was unnecessary, they can override it and allow future notifications from that site.

This integration aims to provide users with real-time defence against online scams, even those that have not been previously identified. Also, the integration not only improves the detection of tech support scams but also extends to other types of fraudulent activities, including phishing and misleading notifications.

Additionally, Google plans to expand this feature to Chrome on Android later this year, further extending protection to mobile users. According to the company, this AI system has already been very effective, catching 20 times more scam-related pages than before.

The timing is notable, as the Sundar Pichai-led company recently faced criticism after cybersecurity expert Nick Johnson exposed a Gmail phishing scam that mimics law enforcement and uses Google Sites to deceive users. Despite warnings, he claims Google refused to fix the issue. Earlier in March 2025, Ireland led an EU push for laws requiring tech giants like Google to verify financial ads, following a rise in online payment scams. Meanwhile, in March this year, the search giant sued two individuals for creating over 350 fake business listings on Maps and Search to steal and sell users’ personal data. The case highlighted major flaws in Google’s verification systems.

All of this is happening while Google is also involved in an ongoing DOJ lawsuit related to Chrome, which could force the company to divest the browser due to alleged anti-competitive practices. Importantly, during the trial, several companies– including Yahoo, OpenAI, and the AI search engine Perplexity – have shown interest in acquiring Chrome.