Search behemoth Google has announced ‘The Android Show: I/O Edition,’ a separate event dedicated to focusing entirely on the latest advancements in the Android ecosystem. This event is scheduled for May 13, 2025, at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). It precedes the annual Google I/O developer conference, set for May 20-21.

The event will be streamed live on YouTube and the Android website. And during the event, Sameer Samat (President of the Android Ecosystem) is expected to lead the presentation, offering insights into the latest developments.

Notably, this is the first time Google is holding an event dedicated to Android before I/O. In the past, the company used I/O to reveal major features for that year’s Android release, with the first beta launching during the event. For example, in 2024, I/O featured updates like Android 15’s Private Space and factory reset protection, as well as Wear OS 5.

But now, a dedicated Android event clearly marks a shift in the search giant’s approach, as recent I/O conferences have increasingly highlighted artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, like the Gemini project and Project Astra. Therefore, by hosting a separate event, the Sundar Pichai-led company aims to provide a focused platform for Android-specific announcements, ensuring that key updates receive the attention they deserve.

At this moment, specific details about the event’s content remain under wraps. But it is expected that the tech titan will unveil major updates related to Android 16. The upcoming operating system is expected to introduce features like enhanced predictive back gestures, improved Wi-Fi location tracking, and a more intuitive photo picker.

Additionally, the event might also cover updates like Material 3’s expressive design, Android 16’s integration with TVs, improvements to the Gemini AI in Android Auto & Automotive systems, and Android’s extended reality (XR) features. It is important to note that Google has been working on an XR platform for headsets and smart glasses, in collaboration with Qualcomm and Samsung. Google’s XR technology is expected to feature deep integration with AI, including functionalities powered by its Gemini assistant.

The latest move from the tech giant is not surprising, as the Android ecosystem has grown into a massive network, with over 3.9 billion active users across 190 countries. It covers a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, TVs, and automotive systems, making it the most widely used operating system globally. Additionally, estimates show that Android’s global market share in the first quarter of 2025 was around 71.88%.