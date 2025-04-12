OpenAI is set to replace its GPT-4 model from ChatGPT with GPT-4o on April 30, 2025 – marking an important advancement amid the intensifying global AI race. The ChatGPT maker itself announced this in the latest release note. The move is significant as the ‘o’ in GPT-4o stands for ‘omni’ and highlights its multimodal capabilities that seamlessly integrate text, vision, and audio inputs.

The GPT-4o model – unveiled in May 2024 – offers real-time responses, emotive voice interactions, and the ability to process and generate content across multiple languages (almost covering over 97% of global speakers). Additionally, the model is better at writing, coding, solving STEM problems, understanding instructions, cracking complex tasks, and having natural conversations. In fact, GPT-4o is designed to be faster and more cost-efficient than its predecessor, GPT-4 Turbo.

In terms of availability, the Microsoft-backed AI firm has made GPT-4o accessible to all users for free, with ChatGPT Plus subscribers enjoying higher usage limits. The model’s capabilities are being rolled out regularly, starting with text and image functionalities and then advanced features like real-time translation and voice-to-voice interactions.

Interestingly, along with these technological advancements, the Sam Altman-led company has also introduced features allowing corporate customers to fine-tune GPT-4o using proprietary company data. This customization enables businesses to adapt the model to specific tasks or industries, enhancing its utility in areas like customer service and specialized knowledge domains.

However, it is difficult to find a major move by OpenAI that has not been accompanied by controversy. Speaking of GPT-4o, in May 2024, the company faced criticism over the ‘Sky’ voice in this model, which carried a notable resemblance to actress Scarlett Johansson’s voice.

In fact, Johansson revealed that OpenAI had approached her to use her voice, but she declined the offer. Yet, the company allegedly proceeded with a similar-sounding voice. But following public backlash, the ChatGPT maker disabled the ‘Sky’ voice and stated that it was not an imitation of Johansson but belonged to a different professional actress.

It is important to note that while OpenAI will retire GPT-4 from ChatGPT starting April 30, it will still remain available through the API for developers and enterprise users.

“GPT‑4 marked a pivotal moment in ChatGPT’s evolution. We’re grateful for the breakthroughs it enabled and for the feedback that helped shape its successor. GPT‑4o builds on that foundation to deliver even greater capability, consistency, and creativity,” OpenAI said in its statement.

The timing of this latest move is noteworthy, as the conflict between OpenAI and its co-founder Elon Musk has entered a new phase. The AI firm filed a countersuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accusing Musk of harassment and disruptive tactics. The company has requested the court to prevent Musk from engaging in what it describes as continued unlawful actions intended to harm its operations.