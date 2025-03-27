OpenAI reportedly has internally projected that its revenue will more than triple in 2025, reaching $12.7 billion, up from $3.7 billion in 2024. According to a report by Bloomberg, this anticipated growth is attributed to the expanding adoption of OpenAI’s artificial intelligence products and services, including various subscription offerings for both consumers and businesses.

Notably, the Sam Altman-lead company had informed in February 2025 that it had surpassed 2 million paying business users, doubling its enterprise customer base since September 2024.

However, despite this expanding customer base and projected revenue growth, the Microsoft-backed AI trendsetter does not expect to become cash-flow positive until 2029. This is primarily because the development and deployment of advanced AI systems involve huge costs, including investments in specialized hardware, data centers, etc. These expenses currently outpace the company’s revenue, leading to ongoing financial losses.

Apart from projections for the current year (2025), OpenAI expects its revenue to more than double in 2026, reaching $29.4 billion. Even by 2029, the company predicts its revenue will surpass $125 billion. The company reached a valuation of around $157 billion in its last funding round in October 2024, when the company raised nearly $6.6 billion. So far, the ChatGPT maker has raised a total of $17.9 billion in funding over 10 rounds. In fact, several previous reports suggest that SoftBank is planning to invest around $15-25 billion in the AI trendsetter firm at over $300 billion valuation.

Interestingly, ​OpenAI’s ambitious revenue projections coincide with significant organizational and strategic shifts within the company. In December 2024, OpenAI announced plans to restructure from a non-profit organization to a for-profit public benefit corporation (PBC). This change aims to facilitate the raising of substantial capital necessary for advancing artificial general intelligence (AGI).

Under this new structure, the PBC will manage OpenAI’s operations and business activities. Meanwhile, the original non-profit entity would hold a stake in the for-profit entity, with shares valued by independent financial advisors instead, as well as focus on charitable efforts in health care, education and science.

In another important development, despite investing $13.75 billion in OpenAI since 2019, Microsoft now seems to be changing its terms with the ChatGPT maker. For example, Microsoft is reducing its dependence on OpenAI by developing its own AI models, called MAI, for enhanced reasoning and problem-solving. It has also started testing AI models from xAI, Meta, and DeepSeek for Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Additionally, Microsoft is no longer OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider, allowing OpenAI to explore other options like Oracle. In fact, recently OpenAI entered into a five-year, $11.9 billion agreement with CoreWeave. Under this partnership, the ChatGPT maker will have access to CoreWeave’s advanced cloud computing infrastructure, which is essential for training and deploying large-scale AI models.

OpenAI is also reportedly in talks with Reliance Industries to collaborate on AI-related projects in India – the world’s second-largest internet market.