Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the company will unveil a new product on Wednesday, February 19. In a post on X, he stated, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” attaching a metallic Apple logo. Industry experts widely anticipate that this event will introduce the latest generation of the SE lineup – the iPhone SE 4, which hasn’t seen an update since 2022.

The iPhone SE line is known for offering a more affordable alternative to Apple’s flagship models, making it accessible to a broader range of consumers. The upcoming model is expected to continue this tradition while incorporating modern features and design elements.

Get ready to meet the newest member of the family. Wednesday, February 19. #AppleLaunch pic.twitter.com/0ML0NfMedu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 13, 2025

The fourth-generation iPhone SE is rumoured to feature the most significant redesign of the SE series, ditching the classic home button in favour of Face ID and a notch. The phone could be powered by the A18 chip with 8GB RAM, making it an AI-compatible budget option, particularly enabling Apple Intelligence.

Several reports also suggest that this upcoming phone might packed with a 48MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera. This also could be the first device to include Apple’s in-house cellular modem. Notably, while the iPhone SE costs $429, the upcoming version may be slightly more expensive.

However, the iPhone SE 4 is not the only product Apple is expected to launch in the coming days. There is also a possibility of a whole new MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip making its debut in the upcoming month. This updated laptop model might come with 16GB RAM as the standard configuration. Interestingly, this upcoming MacBook may disappoint in terms of design, as no major design changes are expected for this iteration.

The latest product is coming at a time when Apple has partnered with e-commerce giant Alibaba to bring AI features to iPhones in China. Apple’s decision to collaborate with Alibaba is said to be a strategic move to leverage Alibaba’s extensive consumer data to enhance its AI models and personalization efforts. This partnership becomes crucial as Apple is continuously losing its market share in China to local players like Huawei due to a lack of AI features.

In terms of financials, the company had a total revenue of $124.3 billion in Q1 2025. Apple’s net income also grew by 7.1%, reaching $36.33 billion for the same quarter. Meanwhile, Apple’s flagship smartphone lineup emerged as its largest business segment, with a revenue of $69.14 billion.