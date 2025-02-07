Zomato – the parent company of BlinkIt, District, Hyperpure, and the original Zomato app – has officially changed its name to a new parent ‘Eternal Ltd.’ Zomato’s founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal, announced the development today, informing that the company’s board has approved the change. Deepinder also revealed that the company has already been using the new identity internally for the past two years.

Notably, the name change procedure requires approval at various levels, including the company’s shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), and other regulatory bodies, like stock exchanges or industry-specific regulators.

According to a stock exchange filing, Zomato – a prominent rival of Swiggy in India – stated that after acquiring BlinkIt in August 2022, the company primarily started using the new name to differentiate between the parent company and the food delivery unit/app in internal communications.

“When we acquired Blinkit, we started using “Eternal” (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal, the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there,” Zomato’s CEO said in a statement.

In legal terms, the core/parent company, previously known as Zomato Ltd., has now been rebranded as Eternal Ltd. However, it is important to note that the Zomato food delivery app’s name remains unchanged. The new company name, Eternal Ltd., will be visible in places like stock trading apps and official filings.

While explaining the significance of the new name, Deepinder said, “Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox.”

Meanwhile, Zomato Ltd. (now Eternal Ltd.) – which operates in the food delivery, quick commerce, dining services, and supply chain solutions sectors – recently reported its Q3 FY 2024-25 financial results. Talking about numbers, the gross order value (GOV) for the entirety of its B2C apps grew 57% YoY (14% QoQ) to INR 20,206 crore cumulatively. At a consolidated level, revenue grew 58% YoY (12% QoQ) to ₹5,746 crore. On the profitability front, consolidated Adjusted EBITDA grew 128% YoY to ₹285 crore in Q3FY25.

The company also shared its upcoming plans, which seem to prominently focus on Blinkit (its quick commerce unit), with a target of opening 1,000 new stores by the end of 2025. This becomes even more noteworthy because, in November 2024, Zomato completed its $1 billion Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) fundraising. At that time, the company announced that a major portion of the proceeds would be used to expand Blinkit’s network of dark stores and warehouses.