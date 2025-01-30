Netflix is rolling out a much-awaited feature for iOS users. The immensely popular OTT platform, has now allowed users to download all episodes of a series season with one click. The feature has already been available for Android users, but going forward, iPhone and iPad users will also have access to it.

Called ‘Season Download,’ the new feature will be located next to the share button in the app interface. To check if you have this feature on your iPhone or iPad, users should first update the app to the latest available version.

The prominent rival of Prime Video first introduced the season download feature in 2021 for Android devices only, but it has now expanded accessibility to Apple’s iPhone and iPad app versions as well. Interestingly, all Netflix original series and most licensed content – including The Night Agent and XO Kitty Season 2 – are available for download for offline viewing.

To use this feature, users will see a ‘Season Download’ button on a show’s display page (right next to the Share option). They just need to tap it once, and the entire season’s episodes will start downloading automatically. Users can view and manage their downloaded content in the ‘Downloads’ section under the My Netflix tab.

Name one season you’d download at the push of a button. (Because you can do that now on Netflix) pic.twitter.com/jI9WE53Ycb — Netflix (@netflix) January 29, 2025

Speaking of the usage of this new functionality, the feature is perfect for on-the-go viewing, whether during commutes, camping trips, train rides, or plane rides, where internet connections are generally not strong enough to stream video content.

Meanwhile, Netflix also announced the top 5 most downloaded series to date by Android users. The list includes Squid Game Season 1, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Squid Game Season 2, One Piece, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

This feature expansion happened at a time when, last week, the streaming giant announced its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report, revealing solid growth in its subscriber base for the winter quarter. Netflix ended 2024 on a high note, adding 19 million subscribers in the last quarter alone, bringing the total subscriber count for the OTT platform to 301.6 million.

For the upcoming fiscal year, Netflix has forecast revenue growth of 14%, projecting $44.5 billion for 2025. Meanwhile, alongside the earnings report, the streaming platform also unveiled another round of subscription price increases, impacting plans in the US, Canada, Portugal, and Argentina.