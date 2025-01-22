Meta has added a new WhatsApp linking option to Accounts Center, completing one of the final straws in combining the entire Meta social media universe into one common umbrella. The social media giant announced today that this new integration will allow users to cross-post their WhatsApp Status as Stories on Instagram and Facebook. Notably, adding WhatsApp to the Accounts Center is completely optional, and the feature is, in fact, ‘off’ by default.

Once enabled, users can find new toggle options for ‘Facebook Story’ and ‘Instagram Story’ cross-sharing (separately) under the ‘Status Privacy’ section in the WhatsApp app. While users can connect their WhatsApp accounts to the Accounts Center for cross-posting, the company has ensured that users’ WhatsApp messages and calls will remain end-to-end encrypted even after linking the account.

As soon as it is available, users will see the option to link their accounts in WhatsApp ‘Settings’, or it will appear when performing actions across Meta platforms, such as when re-sharing your WhatsApp Status to Facebook or Instagram. In its announcement, the company made it clear that this new feature of linking WhatsApp with Accounts Center will be available to all users across the globe. However, the rollout will be gradual and may take some time before everyone can try it.

Speaking of Accounts Center, the service was launched in 2020 to provide a seamless user experience across all major Meta family apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and Meta Quest (and now WhatsApp). Meta Accounts Center is mainly designed to help users manage their Facebook, Instagram, and other Meta-related accounts in one place. It provides services like cross-posting content and using Single Sign-On for easier access to multiple apps.

The Accounts Center also allows users to adjust account settings, including contact information, ad preferences, and payment details. Additionally, it enables the synchronization of information like your name, profile photo, wishlist, and recently viewed items across Meta platforms. Users can also manage logins. For example, they can use their Facebook account to log into Instagram.

However, the social media giant is also planning to add more functionality to Accounts Center. These possible functions could be shared across multiple platforms. Users will be able to manage Meta AI stickers, avatars, and its AI-crafted selfie creations, also known as ‘Imagine Me’ creations.

This new development comes at a time when Meta’s instant messaging app, WhatsApp, is reportedly testing several new features, including an update to its event scheduling feature that expands it from group chats to individual conversations. With this change, users will be able to create events directly within one-on-one chats. These updates and features become more significant considering the large user base of WhatsApp. With almost 2.8 billion unique users globally in 2024, WhatsApp’s total user base is estimated to surpass 3.14 billion by 2025.