WhatsApp is testing several new features for the IM app, including an update to its event scheduling feature that expands it from group chats to individual conversations. The update, which is part of the Android version 2.25.1.18 released through the Google Play Beta Program, will offer users the ability to create events directly in one-on-one chats. This marks as an extension of the event scheduling tool, which was initially limited to group chats and community announcement groups. This was first reported by WABetaInfo.

The feature however, is currently under test and may or may not make it to the final beta or public release.

So far, the popular messaging platform allowed users to create events only in group chats, which did not allow users to organize activities for private interactions. Now, it is providing a more flexible way for users to plan personal meetings, virtual catch-ups, and appointments (thus simplifying the event creation process itself). The feature is currently under development and will arrive in beta soon, before it rolls out to users sometime in the future.

To create an event, users are required to fill in several key details. The event’s name is a mandatory field while an optional description field allows users to provide additional context for the event, such as its purpose or agenda. The date will need to be filled as well, so that both parties are on the same page regarding the timing of the event. Moreover, users can specify an end time, allowing them to define the duration of the event.

One of the most notable features of this update is the ability to attach a location or link the event to an audio or video call. This means that users will be able to schedule in-person meetings by specifying a physical location or coordinate virtual meetings by linking the event to a call. This makes the upcoming update suitable for a wide range of activities, whether they are face-to-face appointments or online gatherings. Once the event is created, it is automatically shared with the other participant in the chat, who will receive a notification with the event details. The recipient can then choose to accept or decline the invitation.

This new event scheduling feature is particularly useful for personal interactions, where organizing activities can sometimes involve multiple rounds of back-and-forth messaging. With this update, users can easily define the details of an event in one message and bypass the need for lengthy discussions or confusion over logistics. In a similar vein, WhatsApp is reportedly working on new features as well, including the ability to create personalized AI chatbots (like OpenAI’s ChatGPT) within the app itself, as well as a separate tab for AI-powered chats (to separate conversations with chatbots and conversations with real users).