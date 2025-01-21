If you have been using Google Search on Chrome or Firefox, then you may have seen this message – “Turn on JavaScript to continue searching.” The message pops up if you keep JavaScript disabled in the browser and then try to use the search engine. Now, there is official information on the matter. Going forward, Google will now require JavaScript to be enabled for users to access and use its search engine, according to what Google confirmed to TechCrunch over an email.

The main reasoning behind this development? Google says it is aiming to ‘better protect’ users as they access the world’s most popular search platform. According to a spokesperson for the tech behemoth, enabling JavaScript allows the company to protect its users and services better from various forms of cyberattacks, such as spam and bot-driven activities. These activities currently pose a risk to user data, as well as compromise the quality of search results. At least that is what Google claims to be aiming to prevent, saying that enabling JavaScript will help the company stay ahead of threats.

For users who disable JavaScript — either due to personal preferences, security concerns, or reliance on specific accessibility tools — Google’s new policy is set to hit them hard and introduce a potential roadblock. Certain implementations of JavaScript can lead to compatibility issues, making it harder for them to navigate websites effectively. Google notes that less than 0.1% of searches (which still amounts to millions, given Google Search’s user base) are conducted by users who keep JavaScript disabled. Furthermore, this development will impact multiple third-party tools and analytics platforms (including companies who are betting big on generative AI), which rely on data from Google Search and track search rankings and trends, depending on non-JavaScript methods to access information. With the current development, the platforms will find it difficult to continue functioning effectively.

Still, JavaScript has become a key part of web development in modern times – it powers interactive features and content across nearly all websites. As per a survey by GitHub five years ago, nearly 95% of websites incorporate JavaScript in some capacity. This language enables functionalities such as real-time updates, multimedia integration, and enhanced user interactivity. There is a catch, though, and security vulnerabilities are a recurring issue, particularly when third-party libraries are used. A report by Datadog revealed that approximately 70% of JavaScript services are vulnerable to critical or high-severity issues caused by external software components.