India’s ISRO today achieved success in docking satellites in space, a feat that is currently only achieved by the US, Russia and China. The successful docking marks days of postponement as the space agency looked to align satellites perfectly to avoid any mishap, while doing several trial manoeuvres to ensure the final docking happens without a glitch.

The SpaDEX mission, was launched aboard India’s most trusted space rocket, the PSLV, on December 30 last year, with a planned docking activity for January 9. However, ISRO delayed the docking till finally achieving it today, due to variations in the distance between the two, a critical component in cases of in-space docking. The docking was finally achieved today, with ISRO announcing its ability to control both satellites as a single object.

SpaDeX Docking Update: 🌟Docking Success Spacecraft docking successfully completed! A historic moment. Let’s walk through the SpaDeX docking process: Manoeuvre from 15m to 3m hold point completed. Docking initiated with precision, leading to successful spacecraft capture.… — ISRO (@isro) January 16, 2025

ISRO launched two spacecraft, each weighing around 220kg – SDX01 (Spacecraft A aka ‘Chaser’) and SDX02 (Spacecraft B aka ‘Target’) – on the PSLV rocket. The spacecraft has been placed in an orbit maintaining a 5 km distance from each other. Over the next 10-14 days, scientists at ISRO will work to gradually bring the two spacecraft closer to within 3 meters, ultimately achieving docking at an altitude of approximately 470 km above Earth. The docking system moves slowly at 10 mm/s and uses identical systems on both spacecraft. It is smaller than the standard IDSS (International Docking System Standard) system, with two motors and a 450 mm size.

SpaDeX Docking Update: Post docking, control of two satellites as a single object is successful. Undocking and power transfer checks to follow in coming days. #SPADEX #ISRO — ISRO (@isro) January 16, 2025

As part of the SpaDeX mission, Spacecraft A is equipped with a High-Resolution Camera, while Spacecraft B carries a Miniature Multispectral Payload and a Radiation Monitor. These payloads are designed to deliver high-resolution images, monitor natural resources, study vegetation, and support various other scientific objectives. India’s space docking mission – SpaDeX – aims to showcase autonomous rendezvous, docking, and undocking capabilities, critical for future space missions.

