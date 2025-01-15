Samsung has officially confirmed that this year’s Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is scheduled to take place in the last week of January – to be precise, on January 22. The 2025 edition of the Unpacked event will be held in San Jose, California. The Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event will begin at 11:30 PM IST (1 PM EST). The South Korean tech giant will livestream the event on its website, Samsung Newsroom, and YouTube channel.

The main highlight of this upcoming event could be Samsung’s highly anticipated flagship Galaxy S25 series. This new series will reportedly include various models, such as the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra. However, alongside the main lineup, there is also speculation about another model – the Galaxy S25 Slim. As per reports, the new S25 lineup is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s newest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Speaking of screen, the Galaxy S25 might have a 6.2-inch display. On the other hand, the Galaxy S25 Plus will have a 6.7-inch display, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a 6.9-inch display. A few recent reports, citing leaked listings, suggest that the price for the Galaxy S25 could start from €964 in Europe and may go up to €1930 for the higher-end S25 Ultra.

While Samsung traditionally uses its Galaxy Unpacked events to unveil flagship devices and product lineups, this time the company is likely to focus on staying ahead in the AI race. Samsung is expected to place a special spotlight on several new artificial intelligence (AI) features.

During the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is likely to showcase the latest advancements in its Galaxy AI technology. Considering recent trends, the company may enhance user interaction with their devices and simplify everyday tasks by leveraging the power of AI assistants. In the invite, the company described the new AI developments as “premium Galaxy innovations that bring seamless convenience into every moment of your life.”

As per a recent report, the successor to Samsung’s smart ring, the Galaxy Ring 2, is also expected to be launched at Unpacked. In addition to these, the company may present its smart glasses, as well as an alternative to the Apple Vision Pro.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung is expected to introduce the latest version of its OneUI interface, known as OneUI 7. Earlier this year, Samsung already began the year by bringing a healthy dose of AI to its top-selling smart TV lineup. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the company announced ‘Vision AI,’ a suite of generative AI tools for its top-selling smart TVs.