Samsung Electronics has begun the year by bringing a healthy dose of AI to its top selling smart TV lineup. The company announced this at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, alongside a new lineup of televisions. These are the Neo QLED 8K QN990F and QN900F models, along with the Neo QLED 4K lineup, which includes the QN90F, QN80F, and QN70F. Samsung also introduced upgrades to its OLED range.

At the core of Samsung’s presentation was Vision AI, a suite of AI-driven features that “represents the next step in the Samsung journey to deliver intelligent, intuitive, and seamless screen experiences.” Vision AI is designed to personalize the user experience, and comes with multiple features. For instance, the “Click to Search” functionality allows users to obtain real-time information about on-screen content, including identifying actors, locations, and products. Similarly, Samsung Food identifies the meals displayed on television, offers recipes, and integrates with Samsung refrigerators to create shopping lists or facilitate grocery orders as well.

“Samsung sees TVs not as one-directional devices for passive consumption but as interactive, intelligent partners that adapt to your needs. With Samsung Vision AI, we’re reimagining what screens can do, connecting entertainment, personalization and lifestyle solutions into one seamless experience to simplify your life,” SW Yong, President and Head of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics, commented on the matter.

Alongside this, generative AI is used to create wallpapers and images, while Samsung Vision AI will also come with real-time subtitle translations in multiple languages on live broadcasts (via Live Translate) (so linguistic barriers aren’t a thing anymore, and content will be accessible to a global audience). The AI Home Security feature turns the television into a monitoring hub, using built-in microphones and connected cameras to detect unusual sounds and movements. Notifications can be sent directly to the television or a user’s smartphone, enhancing household security.

The Neo QLED 8K QN990F is one of the new AI-powered devices to be announced at CES 2025, and comes with an ultra-slim, minimalist design. The television is powered by the NQ8 AI Gen3 Processor and comes with proprietary 8K upscaling, frame-by-frame HDR remastering, and adaptive sound, all of which work together to deliver an immersive viewing experience. Alongside this comes the Wireless One Connect Box, a device designed to eliminate cable clutter. This wireless solution is capable of operating at distances of up to 10 meters.

“Featuring an ultra-slim, minimalist design, the QN990F offers a premium home entertainment experience, combining cutting-edge technology with elegant aesthetics. Newly sporting Samsung Glare-Free technology, you can see the best of 8K in any room, bright or dark. It elevates both the performance and style of any living space, offering a truly sophisticated entertainment experience,” Samsung wrote in a blog post.

Samsung’s Neo QLED 4K televisions, including the QN90F, QN80F, and QN70F models, will also come with the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, and a high refresh rate of 165Hz (making it suitable for gaming, for example). Different size options are available (the QN80F will be made available in 100 inches while the QN90F can extend to a total of 115 inches). Similarly, the company’s OLED models, including the S95F, S90F, and S85F, also received notable upgrades. The flagship S95F combines an NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor with improved glare-free technology and a brighter display.