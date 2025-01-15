Indian space-tech startup – Pixxel – has successfully launched its first batch of three hyperspectral satellites, called Fireflies, with SpaceX’s Transporter-12 rideshare mission on January 15. The SpaceX Transporter-12 mission is a rideshare mission carrying a total of 131 payloads from various countries, including India and the UAE. This flight took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Using the Falcon 9 rocket, the payloads from this mission will primarily be placed into low-Earth orbit.

Along with Pixxel’s satellites, the Transporter-12 mission also carried a few more from India. The payloads included the SCOT satellite from Digantara and the Elevation-1 satellite by Hyderabad-based XDLINX Space Lab.

Following the liftoff, all three satellites will be positioned in a sun-synchronous orbit at an approximate altitude of 550 km. Speaking of Pixxel’s three hyperspectral satellites, each weighs 60 kg. These three satellites are the first of the six planned to be launched in 2025.

Pixxel claims these satellites to be the world’s most advanced commercial hyperspectral constellation, capable of delivering high-resolution, frequently updated imagery of the Earth. Specifically, the images provided by these satellites will be approximately six times sharper than those from any other conventional hyperspectral satellites.

In fact, these satellites are advanced enough to capture the Earth in a far wider spectrum of colors than the typical three or four used in consumer digital cameras. These advanced tech-enabled satellites will provide real-time data, including images, which could be a game-changer for scientific research. The data could play a significant role in better understanding climate monitoring and atmospheric conditions.

“And we have lift-off! It’s insane when you think about it. Three satellites of their kind all going up together…built for the first time by the amazing Pixxel Space team, most of whom are building satellites for the first time,” said Awais Ahmed, Pixxel’s Founder and CEO, after the successful launch.

And we have lift-off! 🚀🚀🚀 3 of @PixxelSpace’s Fireflies have taken off the ground heading towards their final destinations in low earth orbit! It’s insane when you think about it. 3 satellites of their kind all going up together. 3 of the most cutting edge earth observation… pic.twitter.com/ebXk5m50z2 — Awais Ahmed (@awaisahmedna) January 14, 2025

After delivering the payloads into space, Falcon 9’s rocket booster successfully returned to Earth, which is a key feature of Musk-owned companies’ reusable rocket technology. The rocket landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base.