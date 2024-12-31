As ChatGPT maker OpenAI is reportedly planning to develop a full-fledged humanoid robot, and NVIDIA plans launching of a new generation of compact ‘Jetson Thor’ computers for humanoid robots, tech giant Samsung does not appear to be behind in the race. So far, Samsung seems to be gradually gearing up for robotics, especially in the smart home category, with products like its AI robot ‘Ballie’ – which it revealed at CES 2024. But now, to further strengthen its foundation in the development of advanced robotics – particularly in humanoid robots – Samsung has announced it will become the largest shareholder in Rainbow Robotics, the company whose founders claim to have developed South Korea’s first two-legged walking robot, ‘Hubo.’

Samsung, which recorded KRW 79.1 trillion ($59.3 billion) in consolidated revenue for the third quarter of 2024, is now investing KRW 267 billion ($181 million) in the South Korea-based robotics maker, according to Reuters’ claim, as the company did not disclose the amount. This move will increase Samsung’s stake in the company from 14.7% to 35%. Going forward, while Rainbow Robotics is expected to expand into international markets, Samsung plans to integrate and utilize its advanced robots in areas such as manufacturing and logistics automation. The robots being referred to are collaborative robots, dual-arm manipulators, and autonomous mobile robots. They can enhance their performance by learning from real-world data and environmental factors using AI.

Interestingly, in 2022, Samsung indicated that its first step in discovering new businesses would be robotics while discussing future tech. Moving in the same direction, in 2023, the South Korean giant made its first investment in the robotics company. Samsung’s inclination towards humanoid robots is not surprising, as the company has continuously expanded its footprint in robotics in recent years.

Notably, the humanoid robot market is expected to rise from $2.98 billion in 2024 to an impressive $243.40 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 49.21% during the forecast period. The global humanoid robot market is segmented into various applications, including education, entertainment, inspection, maintenance, and security. Currently, North America leads the market, holding the largest share worldwide as per available data.

Speaking about the company’s robotics efforts, in September of this year, Samsung Electronics CEO and Vice Chairman Han Jong-hee identified robotics, along with medical technology and eco-friendly air conditioning, as key areas for the company’s future growth. Earlier, during CES 2024 in January, Han Jong-hee strongly highlighted the company’s long-term goal of creating intelligent robots that can live and interact with humans. He pointed out that the key to this development lies in embedding advanced AI technology into the robots, giving them the ability to understand, learn, and adapt to human environments and needs. The statement becomes more promising, as in the same event, Samsung unveiled a new version of its AI home companion robot, Ballie.

Interestingly, to enhance its capabilities, Samsung’s Device Experience division expanded its robot business task force into a full-fledged robot business team last year – 2023. In its press release, Samsung made it clear that it has established a Future Robotics Office, which will report directly to the CEO. With the aim of developing future robots, including humanoid robots, Dr. Jun-Ho Oh (co-founder of Rainbow Robotics and an honorary professor at KAIST) will also serve as an advisor in this office after completing his current professional duties.