OpenAI – with ChatGPT and its various AI models (including the o3 reasoning models rolled out last week) – has positioned itself as a major player in the global AI landscape. And while it is largely recognized for its AI breakthroughs (ChatGPT – its AI chatbot – had kickstarted the AI race upon its launch), the firm has a prior history in robotics research, which it reportedly planned to revisit.

According to a report by The Information – citing people familiar with the matter – the AI giant is once again weighing the possibility of entering the sector, this time with the development of a full-fledged humanoid robot. Earlier in October this year, reports surfaced that OpenAI was collaborating with Broadcom and TSMC to develop its first in-house chip to support its artificial intelligence systems.

Until 2021, the organization maintained a dedicated robotics division focused on creating AI models in order to power autonomous machines. At that time, its researchers trained robotic arms to solve complex tasks like its popular Rubik’s cubes robot called Roboschool, which is a set of simulation tools aimed at advancing robot training.

Later, the robotics division was disbanded as OpenAI shifted its resources toward refining its core AI systems. Now, the firm has reportedly regained a renewed interest, in robotics, especially at a time when advancements in hardware and AI tech has been made over the past years.

So far, OpenAI has driven investments in startups like Figure and 1X, both of which focus on humanoid robots. Figure’s latest model, the Figure 02, has been tested in industrial settings such as BMW’s manufacturing facilities, where it performed complex tasks like moving heavy components. Similarly, 1X has developed consumer-oriented robots, including a prototype capable of household assistance.

For sci-fi lovers, the concept of humanoid robots is nothing new. They are a common staple in sci-fi films, often depicted as either threats to or helpers of humanity. Humanoid robots are designed to emulate the physical structure and capabilities of humans and are envisioned as versatile agents capable of operating in environments built for human use. With their two arms, two legs, and upright posture, humanoid robots could navigate and interact with the world much like humans can. This adaptability makes humanoid robots an attractive option – robots with a focus on consumer interactions can assist with everyday chores in homes, while industrial sectors can use them as tools for handling physically demanding tasks, for example.