During the weekend, a Boeing-built communications satellite, IS-33e, operated by Intelsat, mysteriously broke apart in geostationary orbit. Intelsat reports that an anomaly was responsible for this incident, which resulted in a total loss of the satellite.

“Intelsat reported today that the anomaly previously disclosed on October 19 has resulted in the total loss of the Intelsat 33e satellite. We are coordinating with the satellite manufacturer, Boeing, and government agencies to analyze data and observations,” Intelsat reported in a press release. This development marks the latest and second failure in the EpicNG series – the first resulted in the loss of another satellite, IS-29e, five years ago, following a possible micrometeoroid strike or technical malfunction. The IS-29e spent three years in orbit.

Speaking of IS-33e, the satellite itself weighed 14,600 pounds and was designed and manufactured by Boeing Space Systems. It was launched eight years ago as part of Boeing’s next-generation EpicNG platform and has provided internet and telecommunications services to Europe, Africa, and parts of Asia. It was originally designed to operate for 15 years, but encountered technical issues from the very beginning. Issues in its propulsion system reduced its operational lifespan by 3.5 years, but until the recent anomaly, the satellite has clocked an optimal performance.

For its part, Intelsat has initiated a formal investigation with Boeing and several US government agencies. In its press release, Intelsat revealed that it has set up a Failure Review Board to delve deeper into the matter, and “has been in active dialogue with affected customers and partners.” The fallout of the destruction of the satellite is obvious – its loss has resulted in the disruption of telecommunications services for some of Intelsat’s customers. For now, the Virginia-headquartered firm is migrating affected users to other satellites within its network, as well as working with third-party providers to minimize service interruptions.

For now, the US Space Force is tracking 20 pieces of debris from the destroyed satellite, while ExoAnalytic Solutions, a private space-tracking firm, reported monitoring 57 fragments. “U.S. Space Forces-Space (S4S) has confirmed the breakup of Intelsat 33E (#41748, 2016-053B) in GEO on October 19, 2024, at approximately 0430 UTC. Currently tracking around 20 associated pieces – analysis ongoing. S4S has observed no immediate threats and is continuing to conduct routine conjunction assessments to support the safety and sustainability of the space domain,” the US Space Force noted.